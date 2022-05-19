87.6 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Truck Stolen on Eagles Bluff Drive

A 2015 Ford F-250 truck was stolen Wednesday from Eagles Bluff Drive.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at approximately 3:30am.

A 2015 Ford F-250 (Tennessee Tag DV47130) was stolen from Eagles Bluff Drive by two individuals that appeared to be teenagers. The front grill of the truck is attached with zip ties and there is an obvious dent on the tailgate.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle or identifying the suspects who took it.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Neagos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

