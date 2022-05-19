Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to person Barricaded in Apartment

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 10:00 am this morning, Thursday, May 19th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a Writ of Eviction when an occupant in building 700 refused to leave.

MCSO responded to a barricaded subject at Autumn Winds Apartments, Building 700, 851 Ted Crozier Boulevard. Crisis Negotiators are on scene.

As of 12:17pm, the MCSO is still assessing the situation.

MCSO continues to work towards peaceful resolution. There are no threats to the public or immediate area.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your patience as we continue to serve Montgomery County’s citizens.



Updates will be provided when available.