Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to person Barricaded in Apartment

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 10:00 am this morning, Thursday, May 19th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a Writ of Eviction when an occupant in building 700 refused to leave.
MCSO responded to a barricaded subject at Autumn Winds Apartments, Building 700, 851 Ted Crozier Boulevard. Crisis Negotiators are on scene.
As of 12:17pm, the MCSO is still assessing the situation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your patience as we continue to serve Montgomery County’s citizens.
Updates will be provided when available.