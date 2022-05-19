Nashville Sounds fall in extra innings to Louisville Bats, 3-1

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats spoiled a perfect night for baseball for 8,269 fans at First Horizon Park when they scored a pair of runs in the 10th inning on their way to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night. The loss for Nashville snapped a four-game winning streak.

Aristides Aquino launched a two-run home run off Sounds reliever Hobie Harris in the top of the 10th inning to snap a 1-1 deadlock in the extra frame.

Fernando Cruz set the Sounds down in order in the bottom of the 10th to seal the win for the Bats.



The two teams played to a 1-1 game after nine innings thanks to stellar pitching. Dylan File started for the Sounds and turned in another solid outing. The right-hander went five innings and limited Louisville to just one run on three hits. He walked one, struck out three and got a no-decision.



Tyler Herb made his Sounds debut in relief of File and tossed four shutout frames. The right-hander exited a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game even at 1-1. Herb scattered four hits and struck out three.



Game four of the series is set for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander (5-2, 3.03) starts for Nashville against left-hander Mike Minor (0-1, 1.69) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Mario Feliciano (2-for-3, HBP) had his fifth multi-hit game of the season and has hit safely in five consecutive games (10-for-17).

The Sounds are now 1-2 in extra innings.

The two runs allowed by Hobie Harris in the 10th inning were the first runs he has allowed in 2022.

