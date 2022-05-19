Nashville Sounds fall in extra innings to Louisville Bats, 3-1

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats spoiled a perfect night for baseball for 8,269 fans at First Horizon Park when they scored a pair of runs in the 10th inning on their way to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night. The loss for Nashville snapped a four-game winning streak.
Aristides Aquino launched a two-run home run off Sounds reliever Hobie Harris in the top of the 10th inning to snap a 1-1 deadlock in the extra frame.
The two teams played to a 1-1 game after nine innings thanks to stellar pitching. Dylan File started for the Sounds and turned in another solid outing. The right-hander went five innings and limited Louisville to just one run on three hits. He walked one, struck out three and got a no-decision.
Tyler Herb made his Sounds debut in relief of File and tossed four shutout frames. The right-hander exited a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game even at 1-1. Herb scattered four hits and struck out three.
Game four of the series is set for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander (5-2, 3.03) starts for Nashville against left-hander Mike Minor (0-1, 1.69) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Post-Game Notes
- Mario Feliciano (2-for-3, HBP) had his fifth multi-hit game of the season and has hit safely in five consecutive games (10-for-17).
- The Sounds are now 1-2 in extra innings.
- The two runs allowed by Hobie Harris in the 10th inning were the first runs he has allowed in 2022.
