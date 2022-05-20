74.3 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann named to CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District®

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann has been named to 2021-22 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District® Men's At-Large Team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisGreenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann has been named to the 2021-22 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District® Men’s At-Large Team.

Schlossmann was one of 13 student-athletes recognized in District 3, which includes all Division I programs in the states of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Regensburg, Germany native is the fourth player in program history to receive the Academic All-District® honor, joining Sean Bailey (2011-13), Leonardo Locatelli (2009-10) and Robert Powell (1998-00). Schlossmann joins Bailey as the only underclassman in program history to receive a first team honor.
 
Overall, it is the ninth time since 1998 that a men’s tennis player has been named to a CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team and the sixth First-Team selection.
 
A First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-OVC Doubles Team selection this past season, Schlossmann tied for a team-best singles and eight doubles victories as sophomore while exclusively playing the No. 1 position in each category.
 
Academically, Schlossmann has been named to the Dean’s List each semester of his collegiate career and was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete and received OVC Academic Medal of Honor in 2021.
 
As a First Team Academic All-District® honoree, Schlossmann advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, Second- and Third-team Academic All-America® winners are announced on June 14th at 11:00am.
 
For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com. 

