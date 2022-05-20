APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski named to NFCA Midwest Region First Team

Louisville, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) third baseman Lexi Osowski earned the third National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honor of her career, Thursday afternoon, as the San Diego, California, native was named to the Midwest Region First Team.

Osowski becomes the first Governors softball player in program history to be named to an NFCA All-Region team three times, having earned all-region third-team honors both as a freshman and a junior.

Overall, Osowski’s selection is the seventh NFCA All-Region selection for the Govs in the last five years and the second APSU softball player to earn NFCA First-Team honors in as many years, joining Kelsey Gross, who was named to the Central Region First Team as a utility/pitcher following the 2021 season.



Osowski earned this year’s honor after having one of the most impressive campaigns in program history leading the team in batting average (.408), runs (42), hits (64), doubles (15), home runs (13), runs batted in (46) slugging percentage (.777), on-base percentage (.497) and walks (24), while only striking out just six times in 193 plate appearances.



Nationally, Osowski finished the regular season ranked in the Top 100 in Division I in toughest to strike out (tied 15th), total bases (tied 29th), batting average (tied 41st), hits (tied 61st), RBIs per game (tied 63rd) and home runs (tied 86th).



This year, 381 student-athletes from 152 programs have received 2022 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades.



The awards honor softball student-athletes from the association’s 10 regions with first-, second- and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams.



All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America squads, with the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America teams, voted on by the NFCA DI All-American Committee and will be announced on Wednesday, June 1st.