Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to Morehead State at home, 4-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team put the potential go-ahead run on base with no outs in the eighth inning but could not get a key hit and fell to Morehead State, 4-2, Thursday night. in Ohio Valley Conference play on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Missed opportunities would be Austin Peay’s (19-34, 10-12 OVC) unfortunate theme against Morehead State. The Governors were just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Austin Peay State University actually had an opportunity to close the gap to one run in the seventh inning after shortstop John Bolton earned a one-out walk. Left fielder Gino Avros followed with a double off the wall in center field, putting two runners in scoring position. Austin Peay State University would get a run on center fielder TJ Foreman’s ground out, but could not get a follow-up base hit leaving Avros on base.



One inning later, the Governors would get their best scoring chance of the game. Catcher Jack Alexander singled to start the inning, ending Morehead State reliever Jared Miller’s day. The Eagles turned to John Bakke, their closer, but he promptly walked the first two batters he faced to put the go-ahead run on base with no outs. The APSU Govs could not get the base hit they needed as Bakke induced an infield fly and back-to-back strikeouts en route to retiring the final six batters he faced to end the game.



Morehead State (25-26, 12-10 OVC) took control of the game in the fifth inning, moments after Austin Peay State University tied the game, 1-1. Catcher Brandon Stripling singled to start the inning. Center fielder Ryley Preece followed with a two-run home run to right field, giving MSU a 3-1 lead. First baseman Jackson Feltner then hit a solo home run to left center field for a 4-1 lead and the Eagles would not look back.



Austin Peay State University starter Tyler Delong (4-3) saw his two-game win streak end after allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over four-plus innings. Reliever Kyle Nunn followed with the best outing of his Austin Peay career, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out five batters.



Morehead State starter Grant Herron (4-3) notched the win after holding Austin Peay State University to one run on five hits over five innings. Bakke notched his eighth save with two scoreless innings of relief.



At the plate, Austin Peay State University first baseman John McDonald was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk to lead the way. Alexander was 2-for-3 with a walk to help pace the APSU Govs nine-hit day.



Preece was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Morehead State. Shortstop Colton Becker was 2-for-4 in the Eagles’ eight-hit outing.



Austin Peay State University ends the night seventh in the OVC regular-season race with two games remaining. The APSU Govs remain in the hunt for either the third or fourth seed but would need to win their remaining games to keep the opportunity for a first-round bye available.