Friday, May 20, 2022
Clarksville Police Department arrests Darius Archibald for Wynwood Drive Homicide

Darius Archibald
Darius Archibald

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have made an arrest in the February 17th, 2022 homicide of Decarlos Perkins.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his residence in the Wynwood Drive area. 18-year-old Darius Archibald was arrested on May 19th and has been charged with Criminal Homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected in the case.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

