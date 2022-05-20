Clarksville Police Department reports Timothy Ogburn convicted of Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Four years ago on May 23rd, 2018, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Mitchell Street.

The victim, 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy was the passenger in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot and killed.

The investigation led detectives to suspect 27-year-old Timothy Ogburn. On May 18th, 2022, Timothy Ogburn was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Tanisha Hardy.

Ogburn was also convicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder (for the other occupants of the vehicle Hardy was in at the time of the shooting) and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.



Ogburn is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5th, 2022 and faces life in prison.



Chief Crockarell responded to the Clarksville Police Department after the conviction, thanking all those involved and stating, “For the victim, we prevail”.