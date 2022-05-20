85.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Timothy Ogburn convicted of Homicide
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Timothy Ogburn convicted of Homicide

News Staff
By News Staff
Timothy Ogburn
Timothy Ogburn

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Four years ago on May 23rd, 2018, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Mitchell Street.

The victim, 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy was the passenger in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot and killed.

The investigation led detectives to suspect 27-year-old Timothy Ogburn. On May 18th, 2022, Timothy Ogburn was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Tanisha Hardy.

Ogburn was also convicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder (for the other occupants of the vehicle Hardy was in at the time of the shooting) and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.
 
Ogburn is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5th, 2022 and faces life in prison.
 
Chief Crockarell responded to the Clarksville Police Department after the conviction, thanking all those involved and stating, “For the victim, we prevail”.

Previous articleAPSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski named to NFCA Midwest Region First Team
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online