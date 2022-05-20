Crumbl Cookies treats Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Since the announcement that one was coming to Clarksville, Crumbl Cookies have been the rave over the internet and on local social media. So I thought I would stop by real quick this past weekend, pick up some cookies, try them and see what the fuss was all about.

Boy was I surprised when I got there and saw the line. The inside was full and the line stretched down the block.

While in line, I spoke with a few people and was surprised at how many had been to the Crumbl Cookies in Nashville and loved it. They were ecstatic that one was now in Clarksville.



“These cookies are delicious. They are definitely worth the wait. I am glad that they brought one to Clarksville because we usually travel to Nashville to Hillsboro Village to get them. It is totally worth it. Clarksville needed this place,” stated Brittanni McCoi.



“Their are superb. I like that they change the flavors every week so it’s not the same. That way you don’t get burned on one flavor. You get to try something different. They are humongous as well. They feed a family of four. We normally get a pack of four and they last us a few days because we don’t eat the whole cookie at one time,” McCoi commented.



“They are prices reasonable,” stated McCoi. “The size of them is totally worth the price.”



The line moved really fast and in no time I was inside. Once you enter the building you can just smell the goodness. You know if it smells that good that you are in for a treat.



There is an employee there to take your order or you can order at one of two self-ordering stations. The week’s flavors in Clarksville were milk chocolate chip, salted caramel cheesecake, chocolate potato chip, pecan pie, peanut butter bar, and pina colada.

After a short wait, my name was called and I went to the pickup station to get my cookies. I ordered a four-pack with a half-pint of ice cream to try.



One of the things I expect from a cookie is for it to be moist. Most packaged cookies and store-made cookies are very dry. The Crumbl Cookies all measure four inches in diameter and are about one inch thick. That’s a pretty big cookie.

Brownie Fudge Ice Cream

The Brownie Fudge Ice Cream was excellent. It was creamy chocolate, almost a chocolate on chocolate taste. It was rich without being overly rich in flavor. There were lots of little bits of brownie that were soft and moist. It was really a perfect treat. I would have it again.

Milk Chocolate Chip

One bite took me back to the chocolate chip cookies my mother used to make from scratch when I was a kid. It was chewy, moist, and had a rich chocolate flavor. The chocolate chips used were just fantastic. Probably the second-best chocolate chip cookie I have ever had. My mother’s being number one of course.

Chocolate Potato Chip

This next one had me scratching my head. A cookie, with chocolate chunks, coconut, crushed potato chips, and pretzels all rolled together. It was a good cookie and moist like the others. But not really my cup of tea. I can’t say I’m a fan of all those things in a cookie. I would much rather have the milk chocolate chip cookie above.

Peanut Butter Bar

When I was going to Montgomery Central High School, in the cafeteria, you traded everything. Had a dessert you didn’t like, trade it for something else. But, on the day their peanut butter cookie was served, no one would trade it for anything. It was just that good a cookie. Super moist, holding it out with your hand, it would bend over to touch your knuckles, but never broke. Anytime I have a peanut butter cookie from somewhere, I always compare it to the ones I had at Central and none have ever gotten close.

This peanut butter bar is the closest I have come to the one from high school. It has a super-rich peanut butter taste, is really moist, and soft. It is a very nice cookie. Topped off with that heavenly chocolate fudge frosting and the flavor here goes through the roof. I’m not a fan of the oatmeal in it, but all in all, a really delicious cookie. While standing in line, I heard the Classic Peanut Butter Cookie is really good as well. I can’t wait to try it.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

I like caramel and I love cheesecake so this one had me curious. A graham cracker base with a cheesecake frosting dribbled with caramel. None of the three flavors really overpowered the others. It was just a really nice blend of flavors. The cookie was moist as well. I was pleasantly surprised. It was a really good cookie.

Overall, these are probably some of the best store-bought cookies I have ever had. They aren’t my mother’s cookies like anything ever would be, but they are really good-tasting cookies. I look forward to going back for more.

Store hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00am until 10:00pm, Friday and Saturday 8:00am til 12:00am, and closed Sunday.

Crumble Cookies is located at 2864 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee at the Hampton Plaza.

