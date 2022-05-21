Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces additional administrative appointments for May 2022

Montgomery County, TN – On May 19th, 2022, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced the following administrative appointments for Kirkwood High School, Middle College at APSU, Northwest High School, Barkers Mill Elementary School, Rossview High School, and New Providence Middle School.

Kirkwood High School Principal

Jessica Peppard has been selected as the principal of Kirkwood High School, beginning July 2022. Peppard has served as the principal of Northwest High School since 2019.

Previously, she has served as an assistant principal, academy administrator, and athletic director at Northwest High School; an academic coach at Northeast and Northwest high schools; and an English teacher at Northwest High School and West Creek High School.



She is currently pursuing her Ed.D. in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change at Lipscomb University. She earned her M.S. in Educational Leadership and B.S. in English at Austin Peay State University.



Kirkwood High School is scheduled to open in August 2023. Over the next year, Peppard will be responsible for many critical functions to ensure Kirkwood High is prepared to welcome students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Middle College at APSU Principal

Dr. Phyllis Casebolt has been selected as the principal of Middle College at APSU, replacing Dr. Theresa Muckleroy who will be retiring at the end of this school year. Dr. Casebolt currently serves as the Director of Federal Programs.

She has been with CMCSS for over 30 years, previously serving as the Director of Educator Quality; principal at both Clarksville High School and West Creek Middle School; assistant principal at Rossview High School; and teacher at Ringgold Elementary School, Richview Middle School, and Moore Magnet Elementary School. She also has teaching experience at Thackston Elementary School in Knoxville.

She has been an adviser and reader for doctoral students at Trevecca Nazarene University. She earned her Ed.D. in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University, M.A. in education from Austin Peay State University, where she also completed undergraduate work, and her B.S. from Minot State University in North Dakota.

Northwest High School Principal

Brandi Blackley has been selected as the principal of Northwest High School, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Blackley currently serves as an assistant principal at Kenwood High School. Previously, she has served as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction 9-12 and as an assistant principal at Northwest High School.

Before beginning her career with CMCSS in 2017, she was an assistant principal at Covington High and Brighton Middle schools and had served in instructional support roles in Shelby and Tipton counties.



Additionally, Blackley has 18 years of teaching experience in schools in Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. Over her 25-year career in education, she has served on numerous school-, district-, and state-level curriculum, assessment, and professional-learning committees.



She earned her master’s in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and B.A. in English from Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss.

Barkers Mill Elementary School Assistant Principal

Patrice Collins has been selected as an assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School. Collins is currently an assistant principal at West Creek Middle School. Previously, she served as a teacher at Northeast High School, teaching courses in ACT Prep and Criminal Justice.

Other education experience includes serving as a fourth-grade teacher, college counselor, collaborative teacher, and substitute teacher. Before entering public education, she had roles as a Project Coordinator and Program Director for civic organizations and was a Staff Attorney for Circuit Courts in Kentucky.

She served in the U.S. Army for three years of active duty and six years of reserve. She earned her M.A.T. in Elementary Education from Trevecca Nazarene University, J.D. from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and B.S. in Organizational Management and Human Resources from Colorado Christian University. She received her School Administration Certification from Western Kentucky University.

Rossview High School Assistant Principal

Dr. W. Riley Braem has been selected as an assistant principal at Rossview High School. Dr. Braem currently serves as the Director of Theatre at Northwest High School. He has served as the CMCSS Theatre Arts Lead Teacher since 2016 and has worked in other school and district leadership roles.

Previously, he served as a high school special education teacher and an instructor of theatre at APSU, MTSU, UT Martin, and ASU. He earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Austin Peay State University, an M.F.A. in Theatre for Young Audiences from Arizona State University, a Certificate in Theatre for Young Audiences for Youth with Complex Disabilities from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in the UK, and an MAT in Secondary Education and B.S. in Theatre from Austin Peay State University.

New Providence Middle School Assistant Principal/Teacher Split Position

Megan Groene has been selected to serve in an assistant principal/teacher split position at New Providence Middle School. Groene has served as a teacher at New Providence Middle since 2019 and previously taught for four years at Minglewood Elementary School.

Additionally, she has served in several school- and district-level leadership roles. She has twice earned the Teacher of the Year designation and has earned both the Distinguished Educator Award and Green Apple Award.

She completed the CMCSS Leadership Series and the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy. Groene earned both her Ed.S. in Reading and M.S. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University and her B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Northern Iowa.