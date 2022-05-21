68.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeSportsNashville Sounds, Louisville Bats Game Suspended at First Horizon Park
Sports

Nashville Sounds, Louisville Bats Game Suspended at First Horizon Park

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats were suspended tonight in the bottom of the third inning due to rain at First Horizon Park. The Sounds were leading 7-0 at the time play was stopped.

The game will be resumed on Sunday, May 22nd at 1:05pm.

The originally scheduled series finale between Nashville and Louisville will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s suspended game and be seven innings.

Fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any future 2022 game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.
 
Rain Policy information can be found here.
 
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.
 
For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

Previous articleCMCSS not including TCAP Scores in Students’ Spring 2022 Grades
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online