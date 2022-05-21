Nashville Sounds, Louisville Bats Game Suspended at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats were suspended tonight in the bottom of the third inning due to rain at First Horizon Park. The Sounds were leading 7-0 at the time play was stopped.

The game will be resumed on Sunday, May 22nd at 1:05pm.

The originally scheduled series finale between Nashville and Louisville will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s suspended game and be seven innings.