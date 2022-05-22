Nashville Sounds take Two from Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds hit six home runs in two wins over the Louisville Bats in front of a pair of sellout crowds at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The 17-7 and 5-4 wins for Nashville improved their record to 29-11 and the team has won all seven series they have played in 2022.

Saturday night’s game that was resumed on Sunday was all Sounds from start to finish. Nashville scored a season-high 17 runs and collected a season-high 18 hits in the 17-7 win. Nashville scored six runs in the second, four runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh in the offensive outburst.

Abraham Almonte highlighted the six-run second with his first of two home runs in the game. After run-scoring base hits from Mario Feliciano and Pablo Reyes, Almonte drilled a three-run blast to the berm in left-center field to give the Sounds a 7-0 lead.



After the rain on Saturday night caused the game to be suspended in the third inning, Nashville’s bats picked up right where they left off with a pair of runs in the fourth. Reyes had an RBI double, and Weston Wilson made it 9-0 with a run-scoring single.



Louisville closed the gap to 9-4 in the sixth, but the offense kept rolling. Reyes’ fourth hit of the game was a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, and a few batters later Tyler White knocked in a pair of runs with a single to make it 12-4.



Almonte added his second home run of the game, a towering two-run blast into The Band Box in the seventh inning. Jon Singleton followed with a blast to center field to give Nashville its first back-to-back home runs of the season.



The huge day for Reyes continued in game two when he drilled a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hobie Harris notched his fourth save of the year and Caleb Boushley earned the win.



The Sounds are off Monday before beginning a 12-game, 13-day road trip in Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday.

Post-Game Notes

Rick Sweet notched career wins 2,129 and 2,130 in his managerial career today. He is now in sole possession of seventh-most all-time in Minor League Baseball history.

The two-game attendance total from last night and today was 20,616. Both games were sellouts – the third and fourth of the season and 111th and 112th in First Horizon Park history.

The 17 runs and 18 hits the Sounds collected in game one are both season-highs.

Pablo Reyes went 4-for-5 with 4 runs and 3 RBI in game one today. It was the first time in his professional career he has had at least 4 hits, 4 runs scored and 3 RBI in a single game.

Abraham Almonte (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI, BB) matched a career-high with 6 RBI and had the eighth multi-homer game of his career in game one.

Weston Wilson (3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI) had his second game of the season with at least 3 hits and 3 RBI in game one.

