Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, May 23rd, 2022, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed nine (9) new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family.

They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on July 10th. Until then they will be going through In-House training with the CPD training division.