Montgomery County Government Offices Closed in Observance of Memorial Day

Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, May 30th, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day. All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31st during normal operating hours.

Although County offices are closed on Memorial Day, some services are available through the Montgomery County, Tennessee website through the Gov tab.

For anyone who is interested, a Memorial Day Service will be hosted by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization on May 30th at 10:00am in Veterans Plaza at William O. Beach Civic Hall.