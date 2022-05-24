Austin Peay State University adds Roblox Weeks to Summer Coding Camps

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s popular summer coding camps return this year with an exciting new offering – middle and high schoolers can learn to code their own Roblox games.

The new Roblox camps join already popular camps: Learn Programming with Minecraft, Make Your Own Websites and Make Your Own Video Games.

“These camps are a chance for your child to learn more about something that they already love – video games,” said Dr. James Church, associate professor in APSU’s Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. “What we want to do is take something that children are extremely interested in and turn it into the passion projects and careers they’ll have down the road.”



And – thanks to a competitive grant from Google – anyone who wants to attend the camps can sign up at a steep discount. The first half of campers who sign up will get a 90% discount off the normal $99.00 price. All other campers will get a 60% discount. The discount codes are on the coding camp website.



Not only does Google provide funding for the camps, but Google Data Center representatives will also visit each of the camps every Friday to give the children a virtual tour of the center and answer their many questions.

Church also will some of the grant’s $48,000 to expand activities for the campers.

But the shiny new feature of this year’s camps will be learning how to build Roblox games.

“What we’ve learned (from previous coding camps) is that kids love video games and want to learn how they’re made,” Church said. “We’re providing an experience where kids can make their own video games in the span of a week.”

This summer, Austin Peay is offering 10 camps. All camps are half-day and Monday-Friday.

Middle School Camps

For those entering sixth, seventh or eighth grades.

High School Camps

For those entering ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grades and those entering their first year of college.

The camps will be at APSU’s state-of-the-art computer labs in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building and the College of STEM Technology Building.

All the camps are led by Austin Peay State University bachelor’s or master’s degree students, and the materials are provided by APSU computer science professors.

Austin Peay State University also provides month-long Junior Coder Classes for third- through 12th-grade students during the fall and spring semesters and just finished its April classes.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/csci/camp.