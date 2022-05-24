Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Memorial Day weekend schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, May 27th, and the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 30th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

May 27th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including: Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule May 27th.

BACH specialty services open for services on the DONSA include: laboratory, physical therapy until noon, occupational therapy, dental clinics and the Department of Behavioral Health. Orthopedics and podiatry supports patients with scheduled appointments and who need acute care.



Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call on May 27th. Patients can contact 270.798.5429 or 270.798.6362 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Main, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open during normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy will be open 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm on May 28th.

May 30th | Memorial Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed on May 30th in observance of Memorial Day.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, May 31st.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.