News

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Meals to be served at Summer Youth Program sites

By News Staff
Summer Food Service Program

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program throughout the duration of the City’s Summer Youth Program.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows: 

Names & Addresses of Sites

Start Date

End Date

Estimated # To Be Served

Times of Meal Service

Crow Recreation Center
211 Richview Road

6/6/22

7/15/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm

Burt Cobb Recreation Center
1011 Franklin Street

6/6/22

7/15/2022

100

11:00am-1:00pm

Kleeman Recreation Center
166 Cunningham Lane

6/6/22

7/15/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm

Caldwell Lane
226 Caldwell Lane
Site Full

6/6/22

7/15/2022

20

11:00am-1:00pm

Summit Heights
20 Summit Heights

6/6/22

7/15/2022

20

11:00am-1:00pm

Northeast Elementary
3705 Trenton Road
Site Full

6/6/22

7/15/2022

75

10:00am-12:00pm

Ringgold Elementary
240 Ringgold Road
Site Full

6/6/22

7/15/2022

75

10:00am-12:00pm

St. Bethlehem Elementary
2455 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Site Full

6/6/22

7/15/2022

75

10:00am-12:00pm

 


Income Eligibilty Guideline
(Reduced-Price Only)
SFSP 2022
Effective from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022

 

Reduced Price Meals – 185%

Household Size

Annual

Monthly

Twice per Month

Every Two Week

Weekly

1

$23,828

$1,986

$933

$917

$459

2

32,227

2,686

1,343

1,240

620

3

40,626

3,386

1,693

1,563

782

4

49,025

4,086

2,043

1,886

943

5

57,424

4,786

2,393

2,209

1,105

6

65,823

5,486

2,743

2,532

1,266

7

74,222

6,186

3,093

2,855

1,428

8

82,621

6,886

3,443

3,178

1,589

For each additional family member

8,399

700

350

324

162

 


  • To convert weekly income to monthly income multiply by 4.333.

  • To convert every two-week income to monthly income multiply by 2.1666.

  • To convert bi-monthly, or twice per month, income to monthly income multiply by 2.

  • To convert monthly income to annual income multiply by 12.

To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. 

To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866.632.9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 202.690.7442; or

Email:


About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
