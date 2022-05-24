Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program throughout the duration of the City’s Summer Youth Program.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Names & Addresses of Sites Start Date End Date Estimated # To Be Served Times of Meal Service Crow Recreation Center

211 Richview Road 6/6/22 7/15/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm Burt Cobb Recreation Center

1011 Franklin Street 6/6/22 7/15/2022 100 11:00am-1:00pm Kleeman Recreation Center

166 Cunningham Lane 6/6/22 7/15/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm Caldwell Lane

226 Caldwell Lane

Site Full 6/6/22 7/15/2022 20 11:00am-1:00pm Summit Heights

20 Summit Heights 6/6/22 7/15/2022 20 11:00am-1:00pm Northeast Elementary

3705 Trenton Road

Site Full 6/6/22 7/15/2022 75 10:00am-12:00pm Ringgold Elementary

240 Ringgold Road

Site Full 6/6/22 7/15/2022 75 10:00am-12:00pm St. Bethlehem Elementary

2455 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Site Full 6/6/22 7/15/2022 75 10:00am-12:00pm

Income Eligibilty Guideline

(Reduced-Price Only)

SFSP 2022

Effective from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022

Reduced Price Meals – 185% Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per Month Every Two Week Weekly 1 $23,828 $1,986 $933 $917 $459 2 32,227 2,686 1,343 1,240 620 3 40,626 3,386 1,693 1,563 782 4 49,025 4,086 2,043 1,886 943 5 57,424 4,786 2,393 2,209 1,105 6 65,823 5,486 2,743 2,532 1,266 7 74,222 6,186 3,093 2,855 1,428 8 82,621 6,886 3,443 3,178 1,589 For each additional family member 8,399 700 350 324 162

To convert weekly income to monthly income multiply by 4.333.

To convert every two-week income to monthly income multiply by 2.1666.

To convert bi-monthly, or twice per month, income to monthly income multiply by 2.

To convert monthly income to annual income multiply by 12.

To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866.632.9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 202.690.7442; or

Email: *protected email*

