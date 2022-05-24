Clarksville Police Department requests Public’s help in identifying Ishee Drive Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16th, 2022 on Ishee Drive around 4:00am.

The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville shortly after the burglaries took place. Attached are photos from security cameras that show the suspects.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. They may reside in the Metro Nashville area.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Ciupka, 931.648.0656, ext. 5250.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.