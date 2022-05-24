Hilltop Supermarket held 2022 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off was held at Hilltop Supermarket on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 10:00m until 2:00pm. It was overcast most of the day with the sun peaking out here and there, and a slight breeze that gusted up at times, but overall great weather for the event.

There were 22 teams this year competing for trophies and cash prizes. This event is held every year in May to honor Dwayne Byard who passed away a few years ago.

“Dwayne Byard was good friend of mine. He helped us turn this BBQ competition into the great event that it is today,” said Mike Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.



The teams this year were The Pork University, The Boogersville Burnouts, The Spice Boys, Blues BBQ, C2 Cookers, P3 BBQ, The Blazers, D&D BBQ, Triple S BBQ, Chiefs River Bottom, Boarder Line BBQ, DC Backyard Smokers, Smokin in the Country, High on the Hog BBQ, Travis BBQ, M1 Smokin Guns, Two Guys Grilling, Big B’s BBQ Tow and Flow BBQ and Smokers Inc.



“This is an event for the community so people can come together and have a good time. We do this to show what a small business like Hilltop is all about. We are appreciative of the community that we’re in,” Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket stated.

“I think this event is great. There are a lot of people out here supporting the benefit. I know that Hilltop is proud to see all the competitors out there. A lot of good food is being cooked. Brisket, chicken, ribs, you name it they got it right here. It’s a great cause each and every year. Mike and Hilltop do a great job of raising money for this fundraiser. It’s really awesome,” stated Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

“This is a really good event. Hilltop always does a wonderful job supporting our community, non-profits, and things like that,” said Wes Golden. “I am just happy to be here.”

The competition categories this year were chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and beef brisket. There were two additional categories, dessert and side dish, that did not count towards the grand champion. The winner of the side dish event receives the Eddie Davidson Award.

Cash prizes and trophies are awarded to the teams finishing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place per category and the overall Grand Champion. 1st place for dessert and side dish got a cash price.

The judging started at 11:00am with the side dish, then is was chicken at 11:30am, followed by ribs at 12:00pm, pork at 12:30pm, beef brisket at 1:00pm, and finally dessert at 1:30pm.

“The food this year was amazing. It all looked very good. Hearing some of the reactions from the judges after it was all done, the food was excellent,” said Cody Jackson.

Once the judging was over and the results totaled, the winners were announced.

The winner of the side dish category was Travis BBQ. They received the Eddie Davidson Award. For dessert, first place went to C-3 Cookers, with Spice Boys and Smokin in the County coming in second and third respectively.



The next category was beef brisket. First place went to Big Orange Smokers. Smokers Inc. came in second place and High on the Hog finished third.



First place for ribs went to Smokers Inc. Chiefs River Bottom placed second and C-3 Cookers picked up third.



In the pork category, it was Big B’s BBQ coming in first place with Big Orange Smokers second and Smokin in the County taking third.



For the chicken category, Two Guys Grilling took first place with Big Orange Smokers taking second place and Big B’s BBQ picking up third place.

The grand champion of the 2022 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off was Big Orange Smokers, Perry Pratt.



“It felt good to win. I have actually been lucky enough to win this event once before a few years ago. It was good to be able to win it again,” said Pratt. “I love this event here. Hilltop’s contest is one of my favorite contests during the year.”

“We are thankful for everyone that showed up to help put on this event. They come and help out so much, it helps to make this event easy on us. We are appreciative of it,” commented Cody Jackson.

“It’s an amazing turnout every year. Everyone came out and had a good time. We love this community. We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s cook-off,” Cody Jackson said.

Results

GRAND CHAMPION Place Team 1st Big Orange Smokers CHICKEN Place Team 1st Two Guys Grilling 2nd Big Orange Smokers 3rd Big B’s BBQ PORK Place Team 1st Big B’s BBQ 2nd Big Orange Smokers 3rd Smokin in the Country RIBS Place Team 1st Smokers Inc. 2nd Chiefs River Bottom 3rd C-3 Cookers BEEF BRISKET Place Team 1st Big Orange Smokers 2nd Smokers Inc. 3rd High on the Hog DESSERT Place Team 1st C-3 Cookers 2nd Spice Boys 3rd Smokin in the Country SIDE DISH

Place Team 1st Travis BBQ



