Nashville Sounds defeat Toledo Mud Hens 6-4 to open Series

Toledo, OH – The Nashville Sounds began their two-city, 12-game road trip with a 6-4 win in 11 innings over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field. With the victory, the Sounds become the first team in MiLB to reach 30 wins this season.

Tied 3-3 in the 11th, Pablo Reyes broke the deadlock with a single into right field to score Abraham Almonte. Andruw Monasterio and Mario Feliciano added RBI singles to put the Sounds up three runs. Toledo scored once in the bottom of the 11th, but Zack Brown got the final outs to close the book on a Sounds win.

Nashville led 3-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning before Toledo rallied to force extras. Hobie Harris walked Ryan Lavarnway with the bases loaded, making it a 3-2 game. Josh Lester reached on an error by Brice Turang, scoring former Sound Jamie Westbrook and tying it. Reliever Matt Hardy struck out back-to-back Mud Hens to end the inning. Hardy worked around a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning to keep the game tied at 3-3.



Ethan Small worked around some early trouble for his second quality start this year. Toledo scored first with a run in the first inning, but it would be all they would get against Small. The lefty held Toledo to five hits and one run, striking out three over 6.0 innings. He finished with no walks for the first time in his Triple-A career.



Nashville erased their one-run deficit in no time. Tyler White singled home Reyes in the second inning to make it a 1-1 game. With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Turang put Nashville ahead 2-1 on a sacrifice fly to left field. Reyes added an insurance run with a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field in the seventh.



Matt Hardy took the win in 1.2 scoreless innings pitched. He struck out three batters and allowed two walks, both intentional. Zack Brown earned the save, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two strikeouts. Luke Barker retired the side in order in back-to-back frames in the seventh and eighth, striking out a pair in 2.0 innings pitched for the hold.



Reyes and Mario Feliciano led Nashville with four hits each in the contest. Reyes went 4-for-5 with three runs, two RBI and a walk. Feliciano finished 4-for-6 with a run and RBI on four singles. Nine of 10 Sounds batters reached base on 13 hits and eight walks.



The Sounds have a quick turnaround before tomorrow morning’s game against the Mud Hens. First pitch is set for 10:05am at Fifth Third Field. Right-hander Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.66) starts for Nashville, going against left-hander Joey Wentz (0-2, 4.38) for Toledo.

Post-Game Notes

Ethan Small now possesses a 1.88 ERA (38.1 IP/8 ER) in eight starts. As of publication, he has the second-best ERA among qualifying pitchers in the International League.

During his seven-game hitting streak, Pablo Reyes is batting .567 (17-for-30) with nine runs, four doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI. He has had four hits in two of his last three games.

Mario Feliciano is batting .516 (16-for-31) with four runs, a double, three RBI, and three walks in his eight-game hitting streak. He also has two four-hit games during the streak.

