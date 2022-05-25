101st Airborne Division Command Team takes part in Command Teams Golf Tournament during Week of the Eagles

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), command team participated in this year’s Command Teams Golf Tournament, held May 21st, 2022, at Fort Campbell’s Cole Park Commons Golf Course, during the annual celebration of Week of the Eagles.

With a slightly overcast sky, the teams came out for the best ball-style tournament to have a good time and build comradery.

The teams quickly got into the spirit of the game riding on golf carts and chatting amongst themselves while enjoying the cool weather.

“We are out here at the golf tournament at Cole Park Commons enjoying some rounds of golf,” said 2nd Lt. Zachary Taylor, director of the command team golf tournament. “It’s a great day to be out here. Everyone’s having a great time on the green, and the weather cleared up for us. It’s overall a really fun day.”



The participants were all excited to enjoy a Sunday morning playing golf with and against their comrades.



To add an element of difficulty to the competition, participants were challenged with a two-putt rule.



“When on the green, they were only allowed two putts, and any swings after that was their score,” said Taylor.

The Soldiers were divided into teams of two on each hole and played alongside one other team.

On the course, there was playful banter amongst the players to help build the competition and boost morale.

“It’s a good day out here, watching other teams hit the ball into the trees while our team is smashing 300-yard drives,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Crawford, the battalion commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We really appreciate everyone coming out to finish second place.”

Each hole on the course is made up of a teeing box, that has moveable tee markers, to indicate the area being used to tee off from that day, and a putting green containing the actual golf hole as the finishing point for the hole, the position of which is normally indicated by the use of a removable flagstick that sits in what is known as “the cup.”

Although there was a competitive spirit amongst the players it was, without a doubt, a nice day to relax and build cohesion.

It’s very important to the 101st to ensure its Soldiers are taken care of and for the command teams getting together for a relaxing day of golf was the perfect way to relieve some stress.

The Week of the Eagles is a celebration of the division’s combat readiness and features displays, tours, reviews, and unit-on-unit military skills competitions. Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both veterans and current Soldiers of the division.

“We’re down here having a great time enjoying each other’s company,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We are building strong teams and building cohesion here in the 101st”.