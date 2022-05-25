Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the 900 block of Tiny Town Road on May 21st, 2022 at approximately 1:30am.

Video cameras captured the individual entering one of the victims’ vehicles. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Weaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.