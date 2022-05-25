Montgomery County Receives ThreeStar Award

Clarksville, TN – At the 2022 Greater Nashville Development District Meeting, Jody Sliger and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) presented the annual ThreeStar awards to 59 counties in Tennessee, including Montgomery County.
The ThreeStar program is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future incorporating asset-based planning initiatives and a two-year timeline to help communities develop goals to maximize their local assets to drive economic development.
Since 2013, Montgomery County has been awarded $1,524,068 in grant funding from the ThreeStar program; funds from those grants have been dedicated to CDBG Disaster Relief, Marketing Assistance, Property Evaluation and Consulting, Site Development, and Tourism Enhancement.
Learn more about the ThreeStar program at www.tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/threestar.html