Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds Retirement Ceremony for Deputy Eddie Mitchell

Clarksville, TN – On May 24th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson honored the dedication and service of Deputy Eddie Mitchell, retd. during a retirement ceremony held at the Doug Weiland Courts Center, Montgomery County, TN. – On May 24th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson honored the dedication and service of Deputy Eddie Mitchell, retd. during a retirement ceremony held at the Doug Weiland Courts Center, Montgomery County, TN. Mitchell served Montgomery County as a Deputy Sheriff for over 18 years. Prior to his service with the Sheriff’s Office, he worked as a Correctional Officer for the State of Tennessee.

Sheriff Fuson presented a Sheriff’s Proclamation stating: “Deputy Eddie Mitchell has been a dedicated employee committed to public service and his knowledge and expertise have been valuable assets to this county.”

Mitchell gave a tearful speech thanking co-workers, friends, family, supervisors, attorneys, and judges.

He went on to close his speech with a reference to the 1946 film, It’s a Wonderful Life, where Clarence gets his wings due to the efforts placed on George Bailey. (What an amazing film).

Mitchell explained, “Ya’ll helped me get my wings.”

We wish you, your wife Dee, and daughter Ashley the peace and happiness that comes with retirement.