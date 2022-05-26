American Red Cross says Rock and Roll up your Sleeve, Give Blood or Platelets

Nashville, TN – Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself!

While times have changed, the need for blood has not ? donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.

In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1st-30th will also receive a $5.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*



It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Final days of COVID-19 Antibody Testing

All Red Cross blood, platelet, and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3rd. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1st-15th:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

6/3/2022: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Dickson County

Charlotte

6/11/2022: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

6/8/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

6/1/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/13/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/13/2022: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

6/15/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/6/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/8/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Springfield

6/6/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Our Lady of Lourdes St. Luke Hall, 103 Golf Club Lane

Health Insights for Donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood Drive Safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red cross will continue to socially distance itself wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.

The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.?

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

