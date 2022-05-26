Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Outdoor Pool Season to open May 28th

Clarksville, TN – Summer break, warm weather, and pool season are right around the corner! The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will reopen all public swimming pools and splash pads on May 28th, 2022.

Each pool will open but with new hours of operation to ensure proper staffing and safety.

New Providence and Swan Lake pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Bel-Aire and Beachaven pools will be open Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Pool Operating Hours are subject to change due to staffing needs.

The city also operates four splash pads that are open 10:00am to 7:00pm daily. Admission is free.

Dixon Park

Edith Pettus Park

Heritage Park

Lettie Kendall Park

Lap swim is available exclusively at New Providence Pool Monday through Friday from 6:30am to 7:30am & 7:30am to 8:30am.

Swim Lessons

Swim lessons will be taught at all four city pools. The cost is $40.00 per session and is available for pre-registration at ClarksvilleParksRec.com. Lessons are based on skill level and age, and each pool has classes available at a variety of times. Those interested in swim lessons can follow this link to the online catalog https://bit.ly/39mV4CH.

Pool admission is $5.00 daily, after 3:00pm admission is $3.00. Summer and year-round pool memberships are also available and can be purchased at the pools or online at ClarksvilleParksRec.com. Concessions are available for purchase onsite at each pool. Outside food or drinks are prohibited.

Lifeguard Positions Available

Summer lifeguard positions are still available with a starting pay of $13.00 an hour. Certification is available through the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. Pool managers and cashier positions are also available.

For more information visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or call 931.645.7476

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.