Nashville Sounds fall to Toledo Mud Hens, 9-4

Toledo, OH – The Nashville Sounds dropped their second game of the series to the Toledo Mud Hens, falling 9-4 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. The Mud Hens kept Nashville from mounting a comeback after scoring all nine of their runs through the first three innings.

Jonathan Davis gave Nashville an early lead with a leadoff homer to left on the second pitch of the game. The Sounds added another run in the first with David Dahl’s RBI single that scored Abraham Almonte. However, the 2-0 run was short-lived, as Ryan Lavarnway’s two-run blast in the bottom of the first put Toledo on top 3-2. The Mud Hens led 9-2 after three innings, scoring one run in the second and five runs in the third.

Andy Otero had an excellent outing for the Sounds in a mop-up role. The Panamanian got Nashville out of the third inning and did not allow a run in 4.1 innings of work. He did not allow a hit, walking three and striking out a pair.



Tyler White came around to score a couple of late runs for the Sounds. He scored on a Toledo error in the sixth inning, then was hit home on Jonathan Davis’ double in the eighth.



Besides his 2 RBI night at the plate, Davis also flashed the leather out in center field. He made a spectacular diving catch to rob former Sound Jamie Westbrook of a single in the fifth.



Despite taking the loss, Nashville outhit Toledo 12-8. Davis, Almonte, Brice Turang, and Weston Wilson each had multi-hit games, respectively. Jon Singleton also reached base four times with a hit and three walks.



Nashville will try and even the series in game four tomorrow night at Toledo. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.40) starts for Nashville against right-hander Garrett Hill (0-1, 3.60) for Toledo. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Andy Otero has not allowed a run in his first two outings with Nashville this season (8.1 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K, 0.60 WHIP).

Mario Feliciano’s nine-game hitting streak and 13-game on-base streak came to an end. The catcher went 0-for-5 tonight.

Jonathan Davis has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. He is batting .316 (12-for-38) with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and 10 walks during that stretch.

This is the first time the Sounds have lost back-to-back games this month. Their last two-game losing skid was from April 26th-27th at St. Paul.



