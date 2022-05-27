Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, May 28th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – We can consider this note late for the May Newsletter or early for the month of June.

On May 13th we received the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023, I attended the Finance Committee meetings last week, and I will start reading the 1100 pages that we were presented. The mayor and his staff prepare the budget and present it to us for review, we are not included in the creation process, so I have a great deal of reading.

Below are two links to the budget, the first is an overview presented by Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Matta, and the second link is the actual budget. If you have not seen the full city budget before, there is an overview of the budget request for each department then the actual financial request.

I plan to review it very carefully and I will share what I discover later this week. I invite your comments, concerns, or suggestions as we review the budget, it is your money after all. We have our first Public Hearing on June 7th.

Below are the notes from last Months Meetings and I have included information regarding the ordinances to be presented at June’s meeting.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

ORD 101-2021-22 Mr. Ligon asked to withdraw Intersection of Ford St. & Carpenter St. from R-3 to R-6 ORD 109 -2021-22 I voted Yes-Passed – Intersection of Gracey Ave. & Woodland St. from R-3 to R-6 Members of the community indicated that R-6 does not fit with this older community. Initially I was under the impression this lot would allow for a triplex but due to the size they can only build a duplex. I spoke with the Regional Planning Commission and learned I have reached out to the resident who spoke at the meeting and I may pull from consent agenda in June.

ORD 110-2021-22 I voted No -Passed – Intersection of Tiny Town Rd. & Tower Dr. from R-1A to C-5/R-4 There is only one entrance onto road, we should require reserving property for an access road, this adds cars to Tiny town and blocks future efforts to build an access road. ORD 111-2021-22 – I voted No – Failed – Intersection of Cumberland Dr. & Eastland Dr. from R-2 to R-6 ORD 112 -2021-22- I voted Yes-Passed – Located at the western temporary terminus of Merchants Blvd. from C-3 to C-5 CITY ORD 113-2021-22 – I voted Yes-Passed Intersection of Dumas Dr. & Elm Hill Dr. from R-3 to R-6 – Application for Habitat for Humanity ORD 114 -2021-22 I voted Yes-Passed Intersection of Providence Blvd. & Oak St. from C-2 to C-5 ORD 115 -2021-22 I voted Yes-Passed Intersection of Madison St. & Conroy Ave. from R-4 /H-1 to OP/H-1 Historic Overlay District ORD 116-2021-22 I voted Yes-Passed Intersection of E St. & Oak St. from O-1 to R-6 ORD 117-2021-22 I voted Yes-Passed Intersection of Ashland City Rd. & Glenstone Blvd. from R-1 to R-5

New Business – May 5th Meeting ORD 107-2021-22 – I voted Yes-Passed Authorizing the exercise of the right of eminent domain to acquire easements, property and rights of way required to facilitate construction of the Spring Creek Parkway project. The use of Eminent Domain indicates that our city government has failed in planning and this vote was not easy for me. I voted yes because this parkway is necessary for our community. There is a detailed link in the agenda for the ordinance and I have included a shortend version presented at the meeting.