Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 28th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the resurfacing of I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be nighttime lane closures on both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

U.S. 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm & 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

Work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20.

Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 37-41

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding weekends), there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the EB and WB directions on I-24 in Davidson County

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Mm 53-57

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the EB and WB directions on I-24 in Davidson County

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

Nightly, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for bridge repair activities. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 59.5 – 61

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9 (LM 19.40)

ITS – Maintenance

5/26, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a shoulder and right lane closure EB to repair fiber on I-24 W/O Silliman Evans Bridge MM 49.4.

I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 203-208

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be double left lane closures WB for barrier wall installation in the median. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-65

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

MM 74-83, Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

MM84.5-85.5, Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

MM 86.5-88, Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County, I-40

Repairs to lighting on overpasses MM 211

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, replacing damaged lights on supports of the two overpasses. Left lane closures required

Davidson County, I-65

Milling and Paving

Tuesday, 5/31, 8:00pm – 5:00am, NB lane closures in lanes 2 and 3. One lane to remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.