Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue investigate Lafayette Road, Bevard Road House Fires as Suspected Arson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) are investigating the residential fires on Lafayette Road and Bevard Road as suspected arson.

The Clarksville Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest, 23-year-old Craig Barbour Jr. (black male, date of birth 5/19/1999).

Barbour is currently driving a 2015 black Honda CRV (TN Tag# 604-BBRR). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.



This is still an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.