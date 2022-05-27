Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue responds to House Fires

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently conducting traffic control for Clarksville Fire Rescue for two separate residential fires. One is in the 1600 block of Bevard Road and the second is in the 700 block of Lafayette Road.

The fire on Bevard Road was reported at approximately 3:54am and the fire on Lafayette Road was reported at approximately 4:08am. An initial search of both residences has been completed and it does not appear that there are any occupants at either residence.

Lafayette Road was shut down between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane but is back open.



This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.