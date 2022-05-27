Nashville Sounds lose another at Toledo Mud Hens, 6-4

Toledo, OH – For the first time this season, the Nashville Sounds have dropped three consecutive games and will not win a series. They had a pair of early leads on Friday night but suffered a 6-4 loss against the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field.

The Sounds, who’d won each of their first seven series to begin the year, need to win the last two in Toledo to get a series split.

The Sounds have scored in the first inning in each of the last three games. Jonathan Davis, who homered leading off the game Thursday, singled to open Friday’s contest, and two batters later Abraham Almonte crushed a two-run homer to left field.

After Toledo scored twice in the bottom half against Josh Lindblom, Brice Turang led off the third with a single and later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Weston Wilson for a 3-2 advantage.



Toledo did most of the scoring the rest of the way. They scored single runs in the fifth and sixth off Lindblom (1-2), who gave up four runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings in the loss. After Matt Hardy worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Luke Barker gave up a two-out two-run single in the eighth to Zack Short for a 6-3 deficit.



The Sounds fought back in the ninth against closer Derek Law. Alex Jackson tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Davis to cut it to 6-4. Then Turang singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Almonte flied out to center to end it. Drew Hutchison (1-0) got the relief win for the Mud Hens.



The Sounds (30-15) continue the series Saturday night at 6:05 CT. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (4-2, 4.23) is scheduled to oppose right-hander Markus Solbach (1-0, 0.00) for Toledo (24-20).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 2-for-5 for his third consecutive and team-high 14th multi-hit game.

Josh Lindblom threw exactly 100 pitches in his 5 1/3 innings, the first time this year a Sound reached the century mark in pitch count.

Alex Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and walk in his first game since Sunday.

Jonathan Davis has reached safely in 12 consecutive games with a .433 on-base percentage in that span.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.