APSU Men’s Basketball adds Missouri Transfer Sean Durugordon

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 27th, 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) Men’s Basketball head coach Nate James announced the addition of University of Missouri transfer Sean Durugordon to the Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.

Durugordon, a 6’5″ forward from Queens, New York, played in 12 games for the Tigers last season after enrolling early at Mizzou in 2021 and redshirting his freshman campaign. Durugordon scored in nine of the 12 games he appeared in and shot 35.5 percent from the field and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The 6-5 forward had his best game as a Tiger against the eventual national champion Kansas, scoring 11 points with three rebounds in six minutes of action. Against the Jayhawks, Durugordon was a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. The Queens, NY, native also added six points in 11 minutes against Kentucky, going 2-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-2 from behind the three-point line.



Durugordon played a majority of his prep ball at Canterbury School before playing one semester at Putnam Science Academy. As a junior at Canterbury, Durugordon averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from long distance. In his junior campaign, Durugordon led Canterbury to an overall record of 21-2.



The former three-star recruit was ranked as the No.38 small forward nationally by Rivals and chose Mizzou over Arizona State, Seton Hall, and Auburn. Durugordon heads to Clarksville after receiving interest from Xavier, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Arizona State, USF, Cincinnati, and Loyola-Chicago.



Durugordon joins Elijah Perkins, Nathan Moore, Guy Fauntleroy, and Kelechi Okworogwo as part of the APSU Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.

