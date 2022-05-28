73.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Three Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on 101st Airborne...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Three Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on 101st Airborne Division Road, Victory Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a three vehicle wreck with injuries on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Victory Road today, Saturday, May 28th.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:39pm and involved three vehicles. The eastbound lanes of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway were shut down between Victory Road and Ringgold Road.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.
 
The status of those injured is unavailable at this time.
 
This is still an ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleTennessee Higher Education Commission reports number of High School Graduates attending College declines
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online