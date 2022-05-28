CMCSS Summer Parent Series Helps Families Find Support Resources

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has partnered with the Mental Health Cooperative to provide families with resources for support.

The Summer Parent Series is a set of virtual discussions for caregivers who desire to communicate better and understand their child’s specific needs. The virtual courses will run between June 13th – July 25th.

The conversations and training are beneficial for families with children of any age. Families must sign-up at least 48 hours before the beginning of the topic. Each topic will be presented three times: Tuesdays at 9:00am, Wednesdays at 11:30am, and Thursdays at 4:00pm.

Choose the presentation time and day that works best for your schedule.

The discussions are broken down into specific topics, including:

Communication (June 14th – 16th)

Parenting a Child with ADHD (June 21st – 23rd)

Parenting a Child with Anxiety (June 28th – 30th)

Parenting a Child with Depression (July 5th – 7th)

Coping Skills for Parents (July 14th – 16th)

Internet Safety (July 19th – 21st)

Parenting a Child with Self Esteem Needs (July 26th – 28th)

Families are not required to sign up for each topic but can select parts of the series that best fits their needs. Links to the virtual classes will be sent to the email with which you sign up. To register, visit https://bit.ly/summerparentseries22.

If you have questions regarding any sessions, contact Dustin Mock at Mental Health Cooperative at 615.207.5015 or dmock@mhc-to.org.