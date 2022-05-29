Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council Members

Clarksville, TN – 74 students have been selected to represent the City of Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council for the 2022-2023 school year. New members will represent the community’s youth and directly engage with the Mayor and City officials through the course of the program.

In addition, they’ll work with the City of Clarksville Department Heads, Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs, and service organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities for the youth of the City.

Class of 2022-2023 Members:

Addison Travis, Montgomery Central High School

Anna Jenks, Rossview High School

Arianna Finch, West Creek High School

Arianna Smith-Forte, Middle College at APSU

Ben Giles, Clarksville Academy

Benjamin Willis, Clarksville Christian School

Bentley Clift, Clarksville Academy

Bethel Kifle, Clarksville High School

Bridget Harper-Diaz, West Creek High School

Caleb Hampton, Clarksville High School

Calleigh Moody, Clarksville High School

Carlie Viray, Rossview High School

Charlie Olita, Clarksville High School

Chloe Jenkins, Clarksville Academy

Cohen Miller, Montgomery Central High School

Colby Byard, Clarksville Academy

Dakera Parker, Early Technical College

Dev Shah, Clarksville High School

Eli Greene, Montgomery Central High School

Elizabeth Knight, Northeast High School

Elizabeth Pfeifer, Rossview High School

Ella Muiznieks, Clarksville High School

Ella Reynolds, Clarksville High School

Emma Barrett, Clarksville High School

Gabriel Bracey, Kenwood Highschool

Genesis Gonzalez Nieves, Northwest High School

Gracen Nicholas, Rossview High School

Hope Holloway, Clarksville High School

I’zanna Arrington, Middle College at APSU

J’Niya Moore, West Creek High School

Jaxon Jefferson, Clarksville High School

Jay Yip, Rossview High School

Jeffrey Ortiz, ETC at TCAT

Jewel McCullen, Kenwood High School

Johnathan Maldonado, West Creek High School

Joshua Villa, Rossview High School

Judith Russell, Rossview High School

Justin Zheng, Rossview High School

Kaleb Hill, Rossview High School

Kaleb Joseph Sintim-Amoah, Clarksville High School

Kallie Barrett, Clarksville High School

Karma Brown, Kenwood High School

Karmina Sidhom, Clarksville High School

Katelyn Reneau, Rossview High School

Katie Li, Middle College at APSU

Kaylin Keesee, Clarksville High School

Keira Oxendine, West Creek High School

Khayla Maduka, Kenwood High School

Knox Rives, Clarksville High School

Lilli Cobb, Clarksville High School

Lillian Yearley, Northwest High School

Lydia Ramos, Clarksville Academy

Madelyn Holt, Clarksville High School

Nicholas Paul Hohenstein, West Creek High School

Olivia Davis, Montgomery Central High School

Parker Wilkinson, Clarksville High School

Rachel Cassella, Rossview High School

Rakyiah Wicks, Northwest High School

Ryan Bellamy, Clarksville High School

Samantha Shuman, Middle College at Austin Peay

Savannah Spencer, Clarksville High School

Seth Robles, Clarksville High School

Shane Matthew Francis, Middle College at APSU

Shanelle Taylor, Northeast High School

Sojung Volz, West Creek High School

Sydney Holley, Rossview High School

Taylor Alford, Middle College at APSU

Thomas Bean, Clarksville High School

Veronica Conrad, Rossview High School

Vivian Ma, Rossview High School

Vriya Patel, Montgomery Central High School

Zander Daigle, Clarksville High School

Zoe Cobb, Clarksville High School

The 2021-2022 Council ended its term with a dinner and ceremony on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Awards were presented to Trevor Johnson (Rising Star Award), Darius Washington (Executives Ovation Award), and the Best Pod Award was awarded to Pod Three: Public Health. Graduates of the program will continue their secondary education at universities such as Vanderbilt University, The University of Tennessee, Brigham Young University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Rhodes College, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech, University of Richmond, Samford University, Northeastern University, West Point, Belmont University, Davidson College, and our very own Austin Peay State University.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.