Montgomery County Unemployment Rate increased slightly in April

Despite Slight Increases in Several Counties, Jobless Rates Remain Low Across the State

Nashville, TN – Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed nearly every county in Tennessee had unemployment rates below 5% in April.

The unemployment rate in Montgomery County for April was 3.3 percent. This is up 0.1 percent from March’s 3.2 percent.

Perry County was the only county with a rate above 5% and its April number came in at 5.1%.



Unemployment rates decreased in 12 Tennessee counties in April. Sixty counties did experience slight increases in their rates for the month, while jobless numbers remained unchanged in 23 counties.



Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2%, which is 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the county’s March rate of 1.9%. Moore County had the next lowest rate in April at 2.1%, up 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous month’s number.



At 5.1%, Perry County had the month’s highest unemployment rate but unemployment in the county was down 0.1 of a percentage point from its March rate of 5.2%. Cocke County had the second-highest rate in April at 4.8% but its rate dropped by 0.3 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) calculates county and statewide unemployment rates differently. It does not factor in seasonal impacts on data when determining county unemployment rates, while it does seasonally adjust the statewide unemployment number.



Across Tennessee, unemployment remained at a historic low in April. March’s record-breaking rate of 3.2% bested the previous record of 3.3% and held steady into April.



The national unemployment rate also remained unchanged in April at 3.6%. One year ago, the national rate came in at 6%.



A report containing a complete analysis of the state’s April 2022 county unemployment data is available here.