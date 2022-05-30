76.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Craig Barbour Jr. found
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Craig Barbour Jr. found

News Staff
By News Staff
Craig Barbour Jr.
Craig Barbour Jr.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Craig Barbour was located in Pensacola, Florida on May 29th, 2022, and is in the custody of the police, where he is going to get mentally evaluated.

Barbour was wanted in connection to residential fires on Lafayette Road and Bevard Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleNashville Sounds defeat Durham Bulls, 7-5
Next articleMarsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Our Heroes This Memorial Day Weekend
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online