Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a crash with injuries at 1361 College Street (in front of B&L Market).

The crash occurred Monday night at around 9:21pm and involved two vehicles which included a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has been life-flighted to Nashville and his status is unknown at this time.

College Street was shut down and traffic was diverted at Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road



There is no other information available at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.