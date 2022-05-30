Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Our Heroes This Memorial Day Weekend

Washington, D.C. – Memorial Day weekend reminds us of the courageous sacrifice our heroes made so that others could live free.
The selflessness of our men and women in uniform is never forgotten, but rather celebrated.
The brave nurses of World War II carried America through a challenging time in our country’s history. Because of their commitment to service, my colleagues and I introduced the bipartisan WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act, which recognizes our WWII nurses for their courageous and selfless hearts. This long-overdue honor finally awards our patriotic nurses with the honor of a Congressional Gold Medal.
Local sheriffs tell me that 80% of the drugs confiscated in Tennessee are either fentanyl or laced with fentanyl. With overdose deaths on the rise, we must focus on helping Tennesseans avoid dangerous drugs. This begins by securing our southern border and keeping our Title 42 and Remain in Mexico policies in place.
A parent’s worst fear is not being able to feed their little one. In Tennessee, this fear has become a reality. The Joe Biden administration finally invoked the Defense Production Act, but their concern came way too late. Their inaction led my colleagues and I to write a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. In this letter we discuss the dangerous shortage and the lengths parents are going to in order to feed their infants.
- I sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding answers on his refusal to include Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). U.S. economic interests in the region will suffer because Taiwan is not included in this strategy.
