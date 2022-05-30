Nashville Sounds defeat Durham Bulls, 7-5

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sound trailed 2-0 through five innings on Monday, only to score seven runs over a three-inning span and beat the Durham Bulls 7-5 in the series opener at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Abraham Almonte homered for the fourth straight game, and Dylan File tossed a quality start, as the Sounds moved to 4-3 on their 12-game road trip.

Held to just one hit through five innings against rehabbing Tampa Bay pitchers Shane Baz and Chris Mazza, the Sounds erupted late against Zack Erwin (2-3) and three other Bulls relievers.

With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the Sounds sent 10 batters to the plate. David Dahl’s bases-loaded RBI single made it 3-2, and Mario Feliciano followed with a single for a 4-2 lead. Then Tyler White smashed a two-run single, and Brice Turang later added a run-scoring hit for a 7-2 game. Durham responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning against Zack Brown, but Andy Otero shut door with a perfect ninth for the save.



The only runs File allowed over six solid innings came in the fifth on a two-run homer by Tristan Gray. File yielded just four hits, walked none, and struck out five while retiring 10 batters in a row at one point. Almonte launched a home run to right field in the sixth to get the Sounds on the board, and Weston Wilson delivered a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 2-2 tie, setting the stage for the rally in the eighth. Connor Sadzeck (1-1) picked up the win.



After an off-day Tuesday, the six-game series continues Wednesday night at 5:35 CT. Right-hander Tyler Herb (0-1, 8.10) is scheduled for the Sounds (33-15), and right-hander Kevin Herget (3-0, 0.56) is slated to start for Durham (25-24).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 2-for-5 for his team-high 15th multi-hit game.

Dylan File’s quality start was the fourth in the last seven games by a Sounds starter.

Jonathan Davis drew a walk in the 7th inning, extending his on-base streak to 14 games.

Mario Feliciano went 2-for-5…he’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and is hitting .400 (22-for-55) in 14 games in May.

The Sounds are 5-2 this season against Durham.

