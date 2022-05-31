Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce June 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – Chairman Paul Turner and the Board of Directors cordially invite you to the 117th Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Gala on June 7th at 5:30pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Cost to attend is $75.00 per person. Table sponsorships are also available for $750.00. Dress attire for the event is cocktail casual. To register for the Dinner & Gala or for more information please contact Sierra Allison *protected email* or 931.245.4342.

Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP)

Wednesday, June 1st, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

Greg Schott with Youth Villages will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community.



CYP members enjoy a variety of meetings that provide relevant and educational content from local successful leaders. You do not have to be a Chamber member to be a CYP member.



For more information, or if you are interested in joining CYP for only $50.00 a year, please email Sierra at *protected email* .

Business After Hours

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, June 16th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Bumpus Marina, 197 Bumpus Mills Marina Road, Bumpus Mills, TN 37208. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun!

For more information email Sierra at *protected email* .

Ambassador Program

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Ambassador Program. An Ambassador of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is a very important part of the day-to-day operations of the Chamber. Ambassadors are the public relations arm of the Chamber of Commerce.



They serve as the welcoming committee for grand openings and ribbon cuttings; as support at special events, Business After Hours, and ribbon cuttings; and as representatives of the Chamber as they conduct business for themselves and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.