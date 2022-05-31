Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Park receives $700,000 grant from State of Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today nine new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $7.6 million.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

The grants awarded this round include

City of Waynesboro

“When we provide rural communities with the tools needed to attract new jobs and support economic growth, more Tennesseans have opportunities to thrive,” said Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for their partnership in funding nine additional industrial sites to support future development projects and ensure prosperity across Tennessee.”The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 136 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $54 million in assistance to local communities.“The Site Development Grant program enables Tennessee communities across the state to invest in the infrastructure needed to develop shovel-ready sites,” said Rolfe. “We are proud to partner with these nine communities as they move one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification, and we look forward to seeing the successes that follow this latest round of awards.”

Waynesboro Industrial Park, $1,345,630 – Property grading, access road construction

Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board

Site 19B, Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Park, $700,000 – Property grading, tree clearing

The Cocke County Partnership, Inc.

Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County, $1,000,000 – Property grading

East Tennessee Regional Agribusiness Marketing Authority

ETRAMA Site, $90,000 – Due diligence studies

Industrial Development Board of Rhea County

Spring City Site, $950,000 – Property grading

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Lexington

Timberlake Industrial Park, Reeves Property, $586,741 – Property grading

Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Lawrence County

Lawrenceburg Industrial Park, $2,000,000 – Property purchase

Savannah Industrial Development Corporation of the City of Savannah, TN

Boyd Property, $80,370 – Due diligence studies

Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board

Selmer North Industrial Park, $897,942 – Property grading, access road construction

Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

