Manna Cafe now hiring for Two Positions

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café is hiring a part-time Marketing Assistant and part-time or full-time Fundraiser.

The ideal Marketing Assistant candidate will be well-versed in social media avenues and related technology; able to take quality photographs and conduct brief interviews; have proven event planning skills; possess excellent communication skills, people skills, and references.

He/she will work closely with Manna Café’s marketing coordinator and should understand and subscribe to the organization’s mission statement.

The ideal Fundraiser candidate will be skilled and experienced at raising funds; enjoy networking and making numerous local connections; be able to broaden the organization’s pool of donors and supporters; be a self-starter; possess excellent communication skills, people skills, and references.

He/she will work closely with the organization’s leadership team and should understand and subscribe to the organization’s mission statement. This position holds the possibility of a commission.

Interested persons should email a resume to Resume@MannaCafeMinistries.com

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.