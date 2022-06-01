City of Clarksville to begin replacing Trees on Riverside Drive

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building and Facilities Maintenance Department (Forestry Division) will begin replacing trees along Riverside Drive on Monday, June 13th, 2022.

Trees identified for replacement are exhibiting signs of disease or decline, are missing, or have outgrown their location whereby the root systems have begun to deteriorate the sidewalks near them, causing potential trip hazards to pedestrian traffic in the near future.

“Proper tree removal and strategic replacement are critical in our urban areas to help reduce downtown urban heating, improve air quality, and enhance our stormwater runoff,” City Forester Kathrine Killebrew said.

“As we continue to develop as a City, strategically planting trees to increase the amount of shade in parking lots and on streets will not only help lower surface and air temperatures but will improve the overall appearance of Clarksville for our visitors and residents,” Killebrew stated.

If you have questions, please contact City Forester Kathrine Killebrew at 931.553.2444 or kathrine.killebrew@cityofclarksville.com.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.