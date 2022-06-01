Clarksville Police Department makes Public Aware of Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Guns

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is wanting to make the public aware of the ongoing issue of vehicle burglaries and stolen guns.

On March 31st, CPD sent out a press release to remind the public to “Park Smart”, secure their valuables, and lock their vehicles when unattended.

“Car Hopping” continues to be a problem and in a majority of these burglaries, Clarksville Police have found that there was no forced entry, meaning the vehicle was left unlocked.



From January thru May 2022, year to date, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 247 vehicle burglaries. Thirty-nine of those vehicles had unsecured firearms that were stolen. That means that there are now 39 firearms now in the hands of individuals who have no regard for the law.



Additionally, there have been 138 stolen vehicles. As we stated before, these vehicles were either left running and unlocked or unlocked with the key or key fob inside the vehicle.



Clarksville Chief of Police David Crockarell stated, “These types of crimes are avoidable and preventable, it only takes a minute to secure your firearms, secure your valuables, and lock your vehicle’s doors”.