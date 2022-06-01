Durham Bulls stampede over Nashville Sounds, 17-4

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds’ three-game winning streak ended abruptly on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, falling 17-4 to the Durham Bulls.

Both teams were knotted up at 2-2 through five innings. In the sixth inning, Durham cashed in on three straight walks to score six runs in the inning. The Bulls added eight more runs in the seventh on their way to a 13-run win.

Mario Feliciano had quite a night at the dish, finishing with three of Nashville’s four RBI. He doubled home Pablo Reyes to put Nashville ahead 1-0 in the second inning, then tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning with an RBI single. In the eighth inning, Feliciano hit is second double of the game, scoring David Dahl.

Sounds starter Tyler Herb put together a solid outing in a no decision. He struck out eight Bulls over 5.0 innings, yielding a couple of runs (both earned) on three hits and two walks.



Lefty Nick Bennett (L, 0-1) had a rough Triple-A debut, allowing six earned runs in 0.2 innings. Though giving up just a couple of hits, he granted four free passes.



Backup catcher turned relief pitcher Nick Kahle ate up the eighth inning in relief for the Sounds. Clocking in pitches just shy of 50 miles an hour, he gave up just one run on a homer.



Josh Lindblom (1-2, 2.89) starts for Nashville in tomorrow’s matchup against Durham’s Easton McGee (2-3, 5.79). First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm central at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s loss was the Sounds’ largest since July 23rd, 2019 vs. Oklahoma City (lost 16-1).

Mario Feliciano is batting .453 (24-for-53) with seven runs, four doubles, and eight RBI in his last 13 games.

The Sounds swiped three bases for the eighth time this season, with Pablo Reyes, Corey Ray and Mark Mathias all taking second base.

Jonathan Davis extended his on-base streak to 15 games, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Nick Kahle became the first position player to pitch for the Sounds this season. The last to do so was Kevin Kramer on August 12th, 2021 at Louisville, who also gave up a solo shot in an inning pitched.

