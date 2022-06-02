Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Liberty Park Pond to close for TWRA Fishing Rodeo

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at the Liberty Park pond.

Effective Tuesday, June 7th, the pond will be closed to public fishing in preparation for the event. The remainder of Liberty Park will be open to the public leading up to, and during the event.

The pond will reopen Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of the Fishing Rodeo.

The Youth Fishing Rodeo is a free event coordinated by TWRA at Liberty Park each year for youth ages 15 and under. Registration will begin at 7:00am, on June 11th at Liberty Park, and fishing will begin at 7:30am.

The final weigh-in will be at 9:00am with awards to immediately follow. Door prizes will be awarded to young participants throughout the event. Pre-registration is not required.

Liberty Park is located at 1188 Cumberland Drive.

For more information on the fishing rodeo, please visit www.tn.gov/twra

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.