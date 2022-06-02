Last Chance to get Tickets for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season unveiling is Friday

Clarksville, TN – This Friday, June 3rd is the last call for reservations for The Official Unveiling of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season on Wednesday, June 15th, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

If you have not already purchased your tickets, there’s still time to join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre to celebrate our upcoming season!

The cast of “Cry-Baby: The Musical” will provide live musical entertainment, featuring hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Tables will be themed around each production, featuring hors d’oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Nicoletta’s Catering, MB Roland Distillery, and Premier Crush, among others.



This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for our 40th Anniversary Season, giving you, our patrons, the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. You can choose your show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition and complimentary tickets to marquee space.



Tickets are $50.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online via the button below or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. Please RSVP by Friday, June 3rd.

