Nashville Sounds unable to corral Durham Bulls in 9-7 loss

Durham, NC – The Durham Bulls launched six homers one night after hitting five home runs and outlasted the Nashville Sounds in a 9-7 slugfest on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The two teams combined for nine home runs in the game. Mark Mathias, Garrett Whitley, and Tyler White all homered for Nashville in the loss. It was the first time a Sounds team has allowed six home runs in a game since July 21st, 2010 in a 14-5 loss to Albuquerque at Greer Stadium.

The home run derby of sorts started in the top of the first inning when Abraham Almonte doubled, and Mathias drilled a two-run blast to give the Sounds an early 2-0 lead.



However, Durham went on to score the next seven runs in the game. Xavier Edwards hit a three-run blast in the third to give the Bulls a 5-2 lead, and Jordan Qsar and Jim Haley quickly followed and drilled back-to-back shots off Josh Lindblom to up their lead to 7-2.



Fresh off the injured list, Whitley cracked a solo blast to trim the deficit to 7-3. Nashville had it to 7-4 in the sixth when Durham went back-to-back again. Jonathan Aranda and Josh Lowe hit solo homers off Connor Sadzeck to up their lead to 9-4.



White drilled a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to pull the Sounds within a pair of runs at 9-7, but that is as close as they would get.



Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night in Durham. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (5-2, 3.66) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tommy Romero (2-3, 5.12) for the Bulls. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went 1-for-3 with a single in his first rehab assignment game with Nashville.

Nashville hit three home runs (Mark Mathias, Garrett Whitley, Tyler White). It’s the sixth time they have hit at least three home runs in a game this year.

Jonathan Davis (1-for-5, K, SB) singled in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. He’s hitting .292 (19-for-65) with 11 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 12 walks during the streak.

The four home runs Josh Lindblom (5.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) allowed are a career-high.

Nashville successfully stole two bases (Jonathan Davis, Pablo Reyes) and are 56-for-65 on the season in stolen-base attempts.

